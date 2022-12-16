TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Texarkana was busy Thursday, bringing Christmas joy to residents in the area.

The organization held its Angel Tree gift giveaway at the old Pleasant Grove Elementary School.

The non-profit says this year; they provided Christmas gifts to more than 700 kids and seniors. It was all made possible by generous community support.

Salvation Army officials say they will continue to provide bags until Christmas Eve for families who did not register because they are still receiving emergency requests for Christmas gifts.