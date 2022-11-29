SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lucky kids had an early visit from Santa Claus on Monday when Operation Santa Claus arrived on the scene.

Operation Santa Claus, a non-profit organization based in Shreveport since 1984, comprises first responders in Caddo and Bossier Parish who work together with Town Square Media to bring toys to good little boys and girls who are in need.

Every year, Shreveport police and firefighters submit the names of children they believe need assistance, and the children tell officers and firefighters what toys they want for Christmas.

That’s when Operation Santa Claus begins searching for sponsors who donate toys or money to help purchase the children’s Christmas lists.

The children receive their Christmas gifts because of kind people like you, who were able to give more than a thousand presents to little ones last year.

Operation Santa Clause requires toys to be brand new, as many of the children already have second-hand toys, and the program wishes to give each child something that is “theirs and theirs alone.”

To donate to Operation Santa Claus, click here.

No food or clothing donations are accepted. After the toys are donated, police officers or firemen who nominated each of the children will play Santa while delivering presents in their police cars or fire trucks.