(KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is less than one week away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.

Don’t forget to check your neighborhood and local shopping areas for extra fun! Nextdoor’s Treat Map also gives you a great way to look for local places to find treats and spooky decor.

City Trick or Treat Times

Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma

Louisiana

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Arcadia

Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat:
Downtown Arcadia – Oct 27 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blanchard

City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours

Bossier

No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

Greenwood

Trunk or Treat:
William Peter Town Park – Oct 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Homer

Fall Fest Trunk or Treat:
400 East Main Street – Oct 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Logansport

Night Treat on Elm Street:
Riverfront – Oct 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Many

Downtown Trick or Treat:
Oct 31 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Neighborhood Trick or Treat:
Oct 31 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Minden

Kids’ Zone Trunk or Treat:
Minden City Hall – Oct 29 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Shreveport

SPD Safety Town Trunk or Treat:
8910 Jewella Avenue – Oct 28 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Vivian

Scare in the Square:
Downtown Vivian Gazebo – Oct 31 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Zwolle

Trick or Treat:
Downtown Zwolle – Oct 28 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Arkansas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

De Queen

Trick or Treat:
Courthouse Square – Oct 31 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat:
City of De Queen Sportsplex – Oct 31 begins at 5:30 p.m.

Prescott

Trick or Treat on Elm Street:
Oct 31 begins at 5:30 p.m.

Texarkana

No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

Texas

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Carthage

Halloween on the Square:
Downtown Carthage – Oct 31 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Daingerfield

Trunk or Treat:
1st Pentacostal – Oct 3 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Linden

Trunk or Treat on the Square:
Rush St. near the Courthouse – Oct 29 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

No city-wide event: Nextdoor’s Treat Map

New Boston

New Boston Fall Festival:
Trail Head Park Plaza – Oct 29 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Texarkana

4th Annual Trunk or Treat:
Spring Lake Park – Oct 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma

This information will be updated as cities release it.

Broken Bow

Safe and Sane Trick or Treat Downtown:
Main and Broadway – Oct 31, No set hours

Idabel

City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours

Neighborhood Trick or Treat Maps

Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.