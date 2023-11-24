MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas welcomes an annual celebration of the Christmas season that brought the community together for an evening of singing, dancing, and the lighting of the courthouse.

Mr. and Mrs. Clause flipped the switch to light up the courthouse for the Grand Opening of Marshall, Texas’ Wonderland of Lights.

The Christmas festival is celebrating 36 years and brings festive cheer to historic, downtown Marshall.

“It’s a part of our tradition now, and I think it is for many people here in Marshall, as well as the guests who come we, every year I speak to people that say, they come back every year just for this, they you know don’t live here, live in the metroplex and what not, they say they come back every year just to visit,” said Randy Pritchard, director of support services for the city of Marshall.

The wonderland is open for business with a skating rink, carousel, Santa’s village, and much more!

“There’s fun for the whole family. You can visit Santa’s village, you can decorate a cookie, build a train, and also of course meet Santa and have some face painting as well. And we also have ticketed events such as our ice-skating rink which it’s always fun to be able to ice skate in East Texas,” said Alex Agnor, director of economic development and support services for the city of Marshall.

Because of the historic nature of the courthouse, the lighting process is very detailed because nothing can be permanently affixed. Pritchard says they start working on the lights, the second week of October.

“Every window that’s up there has a special custom-built frame, that springs in place, that is painted to match the courthouse, that has lights on it. So, you don’t really see that there’s something there, but there is something there holding the lights,” says Pritchard.

As people visit, Agner says this event benefits local businesses and all of downtown Marshall.

“We encourage visitors to Wonderland of Lights to visit our local retailers and restaurants, and shops and get to say all of what Marshall has to offer so this is an exciting time for them, and we appreciate all the businesses that participate,” said Agnor.

The festival runs until December 30th.