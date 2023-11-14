MARSHALL, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready for a season of festive fun as Piney Park in Marshall, Texas, opens its doors for the much-anticipated winter festival on Friday.

The celebration kicks off on November, 17 with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony. It will include a variety of features to delight visitors of all ages. A mesmerizing trail of lights will guide attendees through the park, creating a magical atmosphere that captures the spirit of the holidays. For those seeking excitement, there’s a bounce area, thrilling slides, and an array of food trucks to satisfy every craving.

And what would a winter festival be without a visit from Santa Claus himself?

Santa will make appearances each day, ready to spread joy and pose for memorable photo opportunities with attendees.

The park will end the season with a firework show on December 31st and will re-open in the spring. For more information and ticket purchase visit, Pineypark.com