SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — As Christmas grows closer, some may feel the financial burden of the holidays.

It can create stress, anxiety, or depression during a season intended to be full of joy. A local economist says the current rise of inflation and the possibility of entering a recession is the primary cause.

People are uncertain as they are having a hard time deciding on how much they should be spending this year.

“So, take a little time, think about what would be a good holiday gift for individuals as opposed to bailing out and just throwing a lot of money at the situation and getting the first thing you see,” Economics Professor at Centenary College, David Hoaas said.

Jessica Smith, therapist and CEO at Vibrant Minds Therapy And Consultant says around the end of October entering November; She notices an uptick in her client’s anxiety due to not knowing how they’ll make ends meet.

“With inflation and rising costs, it’s just very difficult for people to make the decision on should we pay this bill or should I opt for a gift,” Smith said.

Also, experts suggest creating a sinking fund for the holiday season – setting money aside a little bit each month.

“Or there are some financial institutions that actually have holiday funds so they would withhold the amount that you decide on from your check, each pay period or each month,” Smith said. ” You get to decide the frequency, and they hold the amount until the holidays come.”

However, if you feel like time is not on your side, perhaps consider shopping within your means.

“That’s the way to go that middle ground. Enjoy the season, celebrate with friends and family, but don’t go overboard,” Hoaas said.

To prevent stress next year both Smith and Hoaas suggest starting Christmas shopping early in the year to avoid cramming everything all at once. As well as finding other sources of income to offset some of those gift expenses if you want to indulge.