SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Christmas songs can make you smile whenever you hear them, and Louisianans definitely have their own favorites.

Crosswordhelper.com combed through Google search data from January to December 2023 to find out which holiday songs each state wants to hear the most.

Although the top holiday song in Louisiana is by Mariah Carey, surprisingly it’s not the catchy earworm “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Louisianan’s favorite song for the holiday season is Carey’s rendition of “O Holy Night.”

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Blake Shelton took the top spot nationally, followed by Chris Brown’s “This Christmas.”

If you’re looking for the best Christmas song in your favorite genre, Crosswordhelper has you covered.

They said the most popular pop song for the holidays is Justin Beiber’s “Christmas Love.” If you’re a fan of rock, you may want to try Bruce Springsteen’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Hip-hop and rap fans love the song “Christmas in Hollis” by Run-D.M.C.

