SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States is experiencing a dramatic increase in flu cases during the holiday season, which may impact travel plans to visit loved ones.

Health officials are urging travelers to practice proper hygiene to help mitigate the virus’ ability to spread.

TIP 1. Double Down on Vitamin D

“We need to rename’ Cold and Flu season’ to ‘Vitamin D Deficiency season’ as winter is when the level of immune-boosting vitamin D produced by sunlight on the skin is at its lowest,” says Health and Wellness Educator, Udo Erasmus.

He says, “Vitamin D has an antioxidant function and is important in the respiratory system, which is what we’re talking about with colds and flu.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the amount of Vitamin D individuals need each day depends on their age.

However, people who take too many supplements or higher-than-recommended doses of vitamin D can lead to hypercalcemia. So, speak to your healthcare provider first.

There are a few foods that naturally contain vitamin D: Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines; mushrooms, egg yolks, and cod liver oil.

TIP 2. Avoid Sugar and Fruit — close the viral window

“Whenever you get a sore throat you should absolutely not eat sweet things: no sugar, no fruit. Sugar (and white sugar is the worst) will knock down your immune system for hours and that creates a beautiful window for viruses, which take 20 to 30 minutes to double.

Eating sugar opens a window where viruses can multiply out of control, so you’re more likely to catch a cold or flu, even though you might be consuming Vitamin D,” says Erasmus.

TIP 3. Flush your sinuses

“By repeated cleansing of viruses from your sinuses and nasal cavity, you can knock down a cold in 2 or 3 days. If you diligently keep rinsing with a nasal wash, such as saltwater, viruses can’t accumulate, multiply, and spread throughout the body,” recommends Erasmus.

TIP 4. Eat healthy fats – Fuel for Fighting Flu

“Healthy fat molecules are the highest possible energy molecules for fueling our body’s immune function. In studies healthy fats such as omega 3-derived compounds markedly attenuated influenza virus replication,” advises Erasmus.