SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The holiday season can quickly spoil your cheer if you need to take your pet to the emergency clinic.

These American Veterinary Medical Association tips can help you keep your pet safe and the holiday cheer going.

1. Keep food out of your pet’s reach and ask your guests to do the same.

According to the AVMA, human food can be detrimental to pets, especially during the holidays, when individuals have very rich-fatty foods.

AVMA emphasizes, ‘Table scraps can be especially hard for pets to digest and can cause pancreatitis. Bones can cause choking or intestinal blockage. Plus, many foods that are healthy for people are poisonous to pets, including onions, raisins, and grapes.’

They recommend removing the garbage to prevent your pet from eating potentially toxic foods.

Contact the ASPCA Poison Control Center immediately. If you suspect your pet has ingested dangerous food/plants/household products, contact 888-426-4435.

2. Plan in advance and know the location of your local 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic.

Serving Shreveport and Bossier is the Animal Emergency Clinic & Intensive Care Facility on Line Avenue, which provides after-hours emergency care.

3. Do not leave your pet alone in the room with lit candles, a decorated tree, or potpourri.

Breakable ornaments can be hazardous for pets and cause devastating injuries if ingested or stepped on.

The AVMA suggests securing your tree by tying it to the ceiling to prevent it from falling and unplugging your decorations.

4. Avoid scented candles as they can be poisonous to your pet

According to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA), “Candles that are made from paraffin wax, use a lead wick or release synthetic oil and fragrances, can be toxic.”

They state that fragrances and/or oil can aggravate existing respiratory illnesses like asthma in your pets due to harmful toxins, such as naphthalene or phthalates.

BC SPCA recommends candles made from soy, coconut, or vegetable-based wax with an unbleached 100% cotton wick.

5. Watch the exits

The AVMA recommends keeping a close eye on your pet, especially when people are entering or leaving your home.

On the Shreveport Bossier Lost & Found Pets page, there are upwards of 20 posts per day citing multiple dogs and cats lost.

Ensure your four-legged friend is wearing their collar with their identification tags and rabies tags and that their microchip is updated. Losing your furry friend during Christmas time can be stressful and heartbreaking.