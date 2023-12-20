SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traveling by car this holiday season? Google Maps has tips to help drivers hit the road or avoid it based on data from previous holiday seasons.

AAA is projecting that more than 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more in the 10-day holiday period that ends the year.

According to Google Maps traffic data, the best time to get on the road to beat the traffic is typically between 7-8 p.m. local time on the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Drivers will find the lightest traffic around this time on December 20 and 23.

Google suggests travelers avoid hitting the road between 3-4 p.m. in the days leading to Christmas Eve – this traffic typically reaches its peak on Dec. 21.

Most people will get on the road between 3-4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. The most efficient time to avoid heavy traffic would be before peak time. If you prefer an evening drive, the time between 7-8 p.m. is usually the lightest traffic.

Those who prefer to travel on Christmas Day would find the best time for low traffic between 8-10 a.m., before 2 p.m., and after 7 p.m.

You can also find a host of Google Maps features that will help you find gas, EV charging stations, last-minute meal and gift ideas, and the most fuel-efficient routes for your trip.

