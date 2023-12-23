SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — When the weather outside gets too cold for comfort, nothing is nicer than cozying up with a piping hot mug filled with a mulled wine, Wassail warm cider, hot toddy, or eggnog.

Also includes the non-alcoholic versions of your favourite holiday cocktails.

Mulled wine (45 minutes, eight servings)

This cozy drink not only tastes good but will have your house smelling like citrus and spices in three easy steps.

Mulled wine (Source: Adobe Express)

Mocktail version: substitute wine for 500ml pomegranate juice and 500ml apple juice.

Ingredients:

2 large oranges,

1 liter of red wine,

1 1/4 cups or 10 ounces of brandy;

half a cup of brown sugar (alt. maple or honey)

two cinnamon sticks;

6 whole cloves, and

3 cardamom pods, slightly crushed (tip: poke the cardamon pods into the orange peel ensuring they do not float away)

Step one: remove the peel from one orange then juice the orange, slice the other orange into rounds, and reserve for garnish.

Step two: In a saucepan combine orange peel, juice, and all the ingredients into a saucepan. Heat over medium heat until the sugar dissolves (2 mins). Increase the heat to high bringing mixture to a boil then immediately reduce to low and let simmer for 30 minutes. Strain the mixture.

Step three: Ladle into a cup/mug and garnish with reserved orange.

Wassail Christmas Cider (35-1hr, serves 10)

Wassail is traditionally an English cider and will fill your house with the aroma of apples and cinnamon. The longer it simmers the more flavourful (can simmer overnight on low).

Alcoholic version: include the desired amount of Bourbon or brandy.

Christmas Wassail cocktail. (Source: Adobe Express)

Ingredients:

2 cups of orange juice,

8 cups of apple juice (or cider),

1/3 cups of lemon juice,

4 cinnamon sticks,

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg,

15 whole cloves or 1/2 teaspoon ground

2 sliced apple

2 sliced orange

Honey (to sweeten)

Step one: in a large pot add orange juice, apple juice/cider, lemon juice, and sliced fruit. Place over medium-high until it begins to boil.

Step two: Personal preference for simmering on low (minimum 15 minutes).

Step three: Add sweetener and garnish with a slice of orange and/or a cinnamon stick, and serve hot.

Hot Toddy (~5 minutes to assemble)

Hot Toddy (Source: Adobe Express)

Alcoholic version: add two shots of dark rum, bourbon or whisky.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 cup of brewed black (personal favorite: cinnamon apple tea)

1 slice of lemon

Step one: steep tea, combine ingredients above, wait two minutes until tea is warm to add alcohol.

Step two: finish with lemon slice and serve in mug or insulated cup.

Lychee Mojito (3 mins to assemble)

If you’re feeling like a refreshing and sweet mojito, this drink is a crowd-pleaser. You can serve it in a pitcher or make them to order.

Non-alcoholic version: do not include the alcohol and purée the lychee and serve with 3.3oz of lime soda.

Lychee mojito (Source: Adobe Express).

Ingredients

1.5 oz of lychee liqueur

1.5 oz of vodka

2 or 3 pitted lychee

1 oz of rum

dash of lime

dash sparkling water

a bundle of mint

cubed ice

Step one: In a cocktail shaker, muddle the mint sprigs and lychee liqueur. Add lime juice and rum with ice. Shake.

Step two: Stain into a glass filled with cubed ice, add additional mint sprigs and lychee; and if you’re feeling spicy add sparkling water or club soda.

Homemade Eggnog (1hr 20mins, serves 4-5)

Alcoholic version: add 1 cup of whisky or rum.

Homemade Eggnog (Source: Adobe Express)

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

1/2 ground cinnamon, plus one to garish

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp pur vanilla extract

6 large egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 cup of heavy cream

This recipe is by Lindsay Funston and published on Delish.