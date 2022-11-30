JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The anticipated 40th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes made its return to Jefferson.

Participants can tour four beautiful historic homes that date back to the 1800s. The homes are Angell Manor, LSM Cottage, Scarlett O’Hardy’s, and Urquhart House.

For the tour, the current homeowners decorate their homes in a beautiful Christmas theme to jump-start the winter holidays in addition to learning about the homes.

“I can tell you it’s over the top and it’s extra. Every home is providing the best Christmas experience that you could possibly experience to get you into the Christmas spirit,” Candlelight Chairman Candy Dickson said.

The Candlelight Tour of Homes will take place Dec. 1 and 8 from 3-7 p.m., Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 9-10 from 4-8 p.m.

You can get your tickets on the website or at the Candlelight headquarters located at 214 W Lafayette St in Jefferson.

Tickets are $25 per person and kids under 12 can attend for free.