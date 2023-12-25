NEW YORK, N.Y. (KTAL/KMSS) – Even if you can’t make it to Times Square in New York City to ring in the New Year in person, your wish can be a part of the festivities.

Wishers holding New Year’s wish-filled confetti. (Source: Times Square’s official website.)

Do you have a dream you want to achieve? How about a goal? Type the very thing your heart wants to share with others into the magical digital Wishing Wall and smile because it will be printed on the confetti that will fall in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

And yes, it really is that simple.

“I wish you joy” may land in the hand of a partygoer. Or you can announce that you’re finally beginning to write your first book.

“I wish for world peace” is a great idea, too.

Whatever it is, send in your wish before time runs out. You’ve got to have your wish in by Dec. 28th, or your wish won’t become a part of the confetti until the following year.

Get to wishing, and Happy New Year!