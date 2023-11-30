SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wine Wednesday, walk through ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ at BELIVE Lights the Night, and more; Shreveport Aquarium is packing December with all the festive events.

Events for 21 and over

WINE WEDNESDAYS from 5 – 9 pm at Shreveport Aquarium’s riverfront event.

Patrons can sit by the fire and enjoy an evening menu with $5 house wines by the glass, 25% off select wine bottles, and happy hour cocktails.

Featuring wine flights (‘white exploration flight’ for $16 and ‘red exploration flight’ for $18) for those wanting to sample and compare notes.

December 19, JINGLE BELL JAM participants can sit by a fire pit and indulge in a festive feast with specialty craft holiday-inspired cocktails.

According to their website, the event will feature ‘captivating melodies of international music sensation Goga.’

Shreveport Aquarium states the event is free, seating is limited, and RSVP is required.

Family-Friendly Events

Enjoy ‘Breakfast with Santa‘ on December 2, 9 or 16th at 8:30 am or 10:30 am. Buffet menu (pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, coffee, and juice), followed by free admission to the aquarium and kids receive a free magical wand.

Reservation required. Tickets for members are $35, nonmembers $40, and babies under two are free.

BELIEVE Lights the Night according to their website, the 4th annual event will ‘add a touch of enchantment to your holiday season.’

Participants can walk down ‘Christmas Tree Lane’ and have the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus, Snow Mermaid, Glacielle and visit Santa; all while sipping hot cocoa.

Patrons will recieve a motion-activated Christmas wand in the gingerbread lobby, and can use it to turn on lights, light up a cozy fireplace, create reindeer footprints and more.

Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 21 – 23 from 5 – 9pm.

Individuals are encouraged to wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters for the journey. The experience typically takes 60 – 90 minutes.

Tickets required.