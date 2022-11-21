MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Millions of white lights adorn the historic Harrison County Courthouse.

Family activities include ice skating, a vintage carousel ride, train rides, and even carriage rides. Visitors can explore the collection of tiny houses in ‘Santa’s Village.’ The village also offers free activities, including Christmas cookie decorating, building wooden trains, face painting, and visiting Santa Claus.

There is live music every Friday and Saturday evening at Telegraph Park.

The Let It Snow Christmas Parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

A Christmas Car Show takes place the following Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:00 p.m.

Arial shot of 2022 Marshall Wonderland of Lights

There is also Christmas shopping at downtown shops and the Outdoor Christmas Pop-Up Market on Main Street. The market opens at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.