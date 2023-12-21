SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the wake of colonization in Latin America the popular flower, the poinsettia, became a Christmas staple. Much of its origins were forgotten, but this holiday icon has a rich history going back centuries.

Aztec person carrying cuelaxochitl (Artist: José G González @josebilingue)

In the Aztec language Nahuatl, the original name for a poinsettia is cuetlaxochitl (kwet*la*SHO*shee). Cuetlaxochitl translates to “mortal flower that perishes and withers like all that is pure.” The Mayans knew it as k’alul wits, meaning “ember flower.”

The flowers are native to southwestern Mexico and Guatemala and were grown by the Aztecs and Mayans for solstice celebrations, medicine and dyes. Aztecs began cultivating the cuetlaxochitl in the 14th century, long before Westerners arrived.

In their native habitat, wild cuetlaxochitl can grow up to 10 feet tall! They prefer the western-facing slopes in steep canyons with long dry seasons. The semi-evergreen shrub boasts vivid red bracts (a type of leaf) and grows in the winter through the spring, making it a popular plant during the Christmas season. I know you want to grow them; we’re getting there.

Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) morphology (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Its beauty isn’t the only amazing thing about it. They were a symbol of new life for warriors who died in battle.

Aztec man holding festival banner Cir. 16th century CE, Codex Tovar, Sheet 39 (Source: Palatino Press and the Library of Congress)

During the winter solstice festival Panquetzaliztli (Raising of Banners), the cuetlaxochitl played an important role in the decorations, symbolizing the blood sacrificed to the god Huitzilopochtli (Hummingbird on the Left). Hummingbird on the Left was the god of the sun and war and the patron deity of the Aztec Empire’s capital city, Tenochtitlan.

The Aztecs believed blood was essential to sustain Huitzilopochtli and some rituals involved sacrificing blood and hearts to him. Warriors who died in battle or as sacrifices, known as quauhteca or “the eagle’s people”, were believed to accompany him for four years before living forever as hummingbirds.

Montezuma dressed as Huitzilopochtli (top center) at the Aztec New Fire Ceremony in 1507 CE. Priests (center) carry fire bundles and wear turquoise masks in imitation of the fire god Xiuhtecuhtli. Women and children wear Xiuhtecuhtli masks (bottom right). Cir. 16th century CE, Codex Borbonicus, Sheet 34 (Source: Bibliothèque de l’Assemblée nationale (France))

Cuetlaxochitl plants had many practical uses. The red leaves can be used to make a reddish-purple dye, which the Aztecs used to make cosmetics and textiles. Its sap contains a depilatory agent, often used in cosmetics to remove unwanted hair.

Contrary to popular belief, the plants are not very toxic. In fact, they were often used by the Aztecs to treat illnesses and skin conditions.

Unopened poinsettia buds with sap seeping from cut bracts (Source: Brian Johnston and Micscape Magazine https://microscopy-uk.org.uk)

They would boil the yellow flowers and red bracts to treat obstetrical and gynecological hemorrhaging and believed drinking the boiled root could treat snakebites. Medicines made from the sap were used to treat fevers and increase lactation.

The problem lies in the milky sap, which is a natural latex. Exposure to it can cause a reaction in those with latex sensitivities.

In pets, the sap can irritate their mouths, but the American Kennel Club said it takes a large amount to become dangerous. Most reactions to eating the plant include mild signs of vomiting, drooling or diarrhea.

The cuetlaxochitl didn’t become associated with Christmas until Franciscan monks in Taxco, Mexico, began using them in nativity processions in the 17th century. Red and green were already associated with Christmas through borrowed pagan traditions, including decorating with mistletoe and holly.

A local legend says a little girl named Pepita picked a bundle of weeds from the roadside on her way to visit the chapel nativity scene. She was poor and upset she couldn’t offer something more grand. The girl’s cousin told her, “Even the most humble gift, given in love, will be acceptable in His eyes,” and, sure enough, when she placed them at the nativity, the weeds miraculously turned into a beautiful bouquet of cuetlaxochitl.

Joel R. Poinsett (Source: New York Public Library, public domain)

The flowers didn’t appear in the U.S. until the 1820s, thanks to a person the Mexican legislature despised.

Joel R. Poinsett was known for meddling in Latin American nations’ affairs. In 1810, he served as a special agent in Chile, forming diplomatic and commercial ties for the United States and supporting the Chilean revolutionary forces.

He served in the South Carolina legislature and Congress and later became the first U.S. Minister to Mexico in 1825. Poinsett became deeply involved in Mexican politics, supporting President Vicente Gurerro’s candidacy. However, his push for the sale of Texas land to the United States earned him widespread animosity. So much so that the people coined the term poinsettismo to characterize his officious and intrusive behavior.

President Andrew Jackson recalled him at the request of the Mexican legislature. Poinsett then became Secretary of War, where he oversaw the violent dislocation of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek and Seminole tribes under the “Indian Removal Act” in what came to be known as the “Trail of Tears.”

Poinsett was an amateur botanist with an avid interest in improving agricultural science. He was a founding member of the National Institution for the Promotion of Science, a predecessor of the Smithsonian. During his time in Mexico, he sent several plant samples back to South Carolina and Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia.

But the cuetlaxochitl samples he sent back had been cultivated and modified over the years into what is known in Mexico as the Flor de Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve Flower. This modern poinsettia is different from the large woody shrubs native to southern Mexico.

Wild Euphorbia pulcherrima, on the right. (Source: Francisco Blanco, public domain)

Philadelphia nurseryman Robert Buist entered them at the 1829 Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s flower show and began using the term “Euphorbia poinsettia” for the flowers in 1832. A botanist in Germany, Karl Willdenow, gave it the name Euphorbia pulcherrima in 1834.

Bruist may have been the first to sell the flowers commercially in the U.S., but the Ecke family made it into the popular Christmas icon it is today. Albert and Henrietta Ecke began to grow poinsettia on their family farm in south California and sold them as cut flowers. It was their son, Paul, who turned it into an empire.

He founded Paul Ecke Ranch, Inc. in the early 1920s and began advertising the flowers as Christmas plants. Paul Ecke also began marketing and selling them as a potted plant, making them into a household item.

Portrait of Albert Ecke (Source: Dan Rios Papers, California State University San Marcos Special Collections, University Library) Portrait of Henrietta Ecke (Source: Dan Rios Papers, California State University San Marcos Special Collections, University Library) Ecke family home in Eagle Rock, CA (Source: Dan Rios Papers, California State University San Marcos Special Collections, University Library) Ecke poinsettia watercolor marketing material (Source: Dan Rios Papers, California State University San Marcos Special Collections, University Library) California Congressman Bob Wilson presenting Ecke poinsettias to President Richard Nixon (Source: Dan Rios Papers, California State University San Marcos Special Collections, University Library)

Since then, poinsettia have become inextricably linked with Christmas decorations. At one point, Ecke owned 90% of the poinsettia market. In 2022, poinsettia sales in the United States brought in a whopping 213 million dollars.

The family sold the ranch in 2012 as increasing competition from large companies made it more difficult for the business.

Decades of cultivation led to hundreds of varieties of the plant that come in numerous colors. Breeding programs developed poinsettia that come in yellow, gold, and marbled and splotched patterns as well as the traditional red or pink.

Poinsettia pink cultivar (Source: Brian Johnston and Micscape Magazine https://microscopy-uk.org.uk) Poinsettia red monochromatic cultivar (Source: Brian Johnston and Micscape Magazine https://microscopy-uk.org.uk)

For those interested in growing their own poinsettias, the Farmer’s Almanac suggests several tips to keep them year after year. Providing sufficient bright light, avoiding extreme temperatures, and maintaining proper humidity are key factors. Post-holiday care involves gradual withholding of water, keeping the plant in a cool, dark area until spring, and following specific guidelines for repotting and fertilizing.

With a rich history and vibrant varieties, poinsettias can bring joy year-round, transcending their traditional association with the Christmas season.