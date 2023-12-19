SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traces of the Ghost of Christmas Past have long been buried within the folds of old newspapers and magazines, but have you ever taken the time to search through old newspaper clippings and find what Christmas was like in northwest Louisiana during the late 1800s?

Because now’s your chance.

The history of any place on this planet is filled with love, kindness, heartbreak, cruelty, rage, war, peace, joy, dishonor, hatred, peace, and patience. (To name but a few.)

But this Christmas, we’re going to focus on something that ties us all together as one despite the times in which we live. We will focus on Christmastime in northwest Louisiana–a cultural tradition that has managed to remain much the same since the late 1800s.

Christmas of 1894 in Texarkana

Remember when passenger trains were the norm in Texarkana, Arkansas/Texas? We don’t either. But a Jan. 21, 1894 copy of the Shreveport Times captured how it was once very easy to travel by passenger train.

Christmas advertisement for The Times, 1896.

“A Christmas Trip to the ‘OLD HOME’ in the Southeastern States, leaving from Texarkana, advertises holiday excursions via the Texas and Pacific Railway through Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Kentucky, and Florida. And all points in the Southeast to St. Louis, Cincinnati, Louisville and Indianapolis, are authorized for Dec. 19, 20. 21, 22, 1893, sold on above dates, limited for return 30 days, and at the remarkably low rates of One Fare for the Round Trip.

“Remember the Texas and Pacific Railway is the only line offering a choice of routes either via New Orleans, Shreveport, or Memphis, and gives unequaled double-daily train service to any of the above points, making close connection with all diverging lines.”

Christmas of 1893 in Benton, La.

It’s not easy to understand that faith is a matter of perspective.

Look at the words written by this newspaper editor just before Christmas of 1893. During the days leading up to Christmas, he wasn’t wrapped up in the story of Jesus’ birth. Instead, he focused on his perception of Jesus as a radical teacher who did what he could to help others understand the basic concept of having love for one another.

“Next Monday the great event of the age—the birth of the Prince of Peace—will be celebrated over the length and breadth of Christendom,” wrote W. H. Scanland, Editor and Proprietor f The Bossier Banner, on Dec. 21, 1893. “The story of the ‘beloved Son’s’ life may be told in a few words… While traversing the highways of Judea or wandering along the shores of Galilee a few thousands of the humbler sort listened to His glowing speech, but after the shadows of Cavalry gathered and passed He had the word for an audience. Death changed the peasant Teacher to a ruler whose sway increased until He became suzerain of all the realms of earth, which paid willing tribute to His moral majesty. During three short years of His public ministry, it was His fate to be misunderstood. The truths He uttered were so radiant that the eyes of His nearest friends were blinded. Perhaps the greatest agony He ever suffered came from a sense of loneliness, from mental and spiritual isolation. Not one among His followers could offer Him the sympathy of full appreciation.

“From first to last the public opinion of cultured and official life in Jerusalem was opposed to His methods. For a while, He was tolerated as well-meaning but visionary. The scholarly Sadducees smiled with unsurpassed disdain at His claims, and the Pharisees treated Him with contempt as a self-elected reformer who would soon wear out His welcome. But it became evident later that the people’s confidence was increasing; His bold criticisms were gradually carrying them to the edge of revolution. In unstinted terms of indignation, He denounced the spirit of the age, and the thunder of His speech alarmed the whole class of Temple officials. They were so stung that they assumed the defensive and stood ready to use any means in their power, including intrigue and bribery, to get rid of Him. Their plot was successful.

“They brought false charges, they suborned witnesses and in the name of the law He was condemned to die. The malefactor’s doom sealed His earthly career and, to all appearances, the dangers which the new doctrines threatened were averted.

“But oddly enough the words He uttered refused to be obliterated. He had quarried in the bed rock of truth, and those who came after Him used that rock as the cornerstone of a universal religion. For three centuries the converts of Christianity were dragged at chariot wheels, torn by lions in the arena, broken and bruised in every way that human ingenuity could devise. Kings and rulers did their best to exterminate them, and it became the fashion among the higher orders to spurn the religion of the Nazarene as the wild dream of a wild dreamer.

“To no purpose, however. It throve in spite, if not in consequence, of persecution, and after an appalling series of disasters, it vindicated its right to existence. The Emperor Constantine saw the glittering cross in the sky as he stood on the southern slope of the Alps, and either by impulse or conviction accepted Christianity. It became at once the religion of the court, persecution ceased, the dishonored was honored, fickle fashion followed the sovereign with applause and wore the cross as the symbol of faith, and for the last fifteen centuries in all civilized communities it has been popular to admit the authority of the Christ, and unpopular to deny it.

“The basis on which this nobler faith rests is the injunction to love God and to be neighborly toward your fellow man. If the Church sees fit to construct dogmatic systems and to quarrel over the doctrines of their creeds that is their business. To scholars, theological bickering may be a delight, but it is positively discouraging to the great body of the people.

“When Christianity demands simple purity of life, which everybody can appreciate, honesty of word and deed, it appeals to every heart in the universe and rightly demands the allegiance and support of every creature who has hope or fear of ambition.

“That is the kind of religion which the Master founded, and for this reason, the world rejoiced when the Christmas bells ring. May it be a merry day to the old and young…”

Christmas of 1870 in Minden, La.

It was Christmas of 1870, and Major Silas T. Grisamore, known by his writing under the name of Uncle Silas, was in Minden, La. His wagons “had been gone four days to get some whiskey, for a general treat to the men, came in and the precious liquid was immediately forwarded to the different commands.”

(We know this because he wrote of such festivities on 24 Dec. 1870 Thibodaux Sentinel.)

Thought getting underwear for Christmas was a modern invention? Nope. This ad came from The Times in 1896.

Grisamore was in Minden in 1870, less than a decade after the end of the Civil War. And what he wrote down is part of our region’s history, particularly the Christmas history of northwest Louisiana.

“Anticipating a lively time I returned to my quarters as soon as we finished our meal,” Grisamore wrote. “By this time the treat was being distributed and, in a half hour afterward the whole Division was the liveliest body of men in the Trans-Mississippi Department. There was more singing, more yelling, more dancing, than was ever witnessed at any time in the woods about Minden.”

Christmas of 1889 in Homer, La.

The beautiful Christmas custom of decorating the graves of loved ones during Christmastime, we’re told, can be found in an article printed during the Christmas period in Homer in 1889.

A Christmas ad from The Shreveport Journal, 1899.

“…there is among us a growing tendency to decorate the graves of the beloved dead with Christmas evergreens and flowers, when flowers can be obtained,” we read in The Guardian Journal. “Two decoration periods per year of the graves of loved ones who have fallen asleep, are not too many; one in the spring time, with bright spring flowers, which tell of the flowery land beyond the blue—the other at Christmas, with evergreens, which tell of Christ and a Christ-purchased immortality. Such a custom, beautiful in itself, in keeping the memory of departed ones green in our souls, will also tend to prevent the excesses which are too common at Christmas tide.”

Christmas of 1892 in Mooringsport, La.

Rejoicing and mourning—that was the title of a little remembrance in the Dec. 31, 1892 Progress.

“While the air of Christmas morning was ringing with the shouts of happy children, and many households were the scenes of bright gayety commensurate with the times, at least one home gave forth no echoing response because Sorrow reigned supreme there. In this home Death had conquered Santa Claus, and for beautiful dolls, costly playthings and other such earthly attractions, a coffin and the funeral shroud were substituted, and joyous laughter, to please parents’ ears, was given away to heavenly anthems to charm the Father.

“Such was the household of Mr. and Mrs. D. B. Hamilton on Christmas morning, when sweet, bright little Theodocia left the parental home forever, to become one of the jewels in the crown of our Savior. The sympathy of all who have lost loved ones go out to the parents, which expresses all that can be said.”

Christmas of 1899 in Shreveport

“The Christmas tide has rolled by with smooth and gentle flow and, we trust, has left no heartache or sorrow in its trail.”

Those words were selected for the Dec. 31, 1899 recount in the Shreveport Journal of Shreveport’s recent Christmas festivities.

“Shreveport has been conservatively quiet in the matter of Christmas revel but, it is pleasant to state, has enjoyed very many of the dear old fashioned Christmas customs which were generally observed, such as the family and neighborly gatherings around the big brown bird, the gracious greetings and the exchange of kind remembrances.

Excerpt from the Shreveport Journal, 1898.

“Particularly noticeable has been the observance of that pretty German custom of the Christmas tree, many of which were raised in different quarters of the city, both in family circle and church festival.

“Among the most delightful of these was the Christmas fir in the pleasant home of Mrs. John P. Scott on Fairfield Avenue. This tree was a revelation to the children of the district who were invited as the guests of “Mrs. Scott’s Sandy Claws,” as a bright-eyed Christmas reveler said, and as the guests of the three young nephews, the sons of Mr. Will Scott, of Ft. Worth, who are visiting Dr. and Mrs. Scott. The tree was a dead secret, although the coming of Santa Claus was announced, and when the velvet portiers were drawn back, the children fairly shouted, and sturdy legs and hands were forcibly restrained from instantly raiding the tree and its wealth of toys.

“Sparkling with tinsel and waxen tapers and the boughs bending with the weight of Christmas treasure it made a beautiful scene, made gay and joyous with the shouts of happy children. Another Christmas tree was held at the hospital’s home of Mrs. Rufus Nicholson in the Shepherd and George subdivision, and there, we are told, there was a regular Christmas’ riot of joyous mirth and merry good will. There were presents for all and merry games to fill up the delightfully informal evening. Mr. and Mrs. Nicholson delighted the children.

“Another enjoyable tree was held by the Sunday School of the Parkview Church and to this the carols lent their real, ringing Christmas charm.”