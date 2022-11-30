CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 4th Annual Steel Challenge Reindeer Games on Saturday, and Wednesday is your last chance to register for the event.

This year’s fundraiser will benefit the Providence House in Shreveport, a non-profit that offers housing, services, and courses to help people who are unhoused.

People of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in the Reindeer Games. There will be four stages and participants will be scored on time and hits. Participants will be limited to .45 ACP caliber handguns. The match is limited to 60 guns with a minimum of 100 rounds needed.

Award categories include “novice youth” for those ages 12 to 15, “novice male adult,” “novice female adult,” and “best overall individual shooter.” Awards will only be given for handgun scores (except for youth), but participants are welcome to shoot pistol-caliber carbines or rimfires.

The registration fee is $22 per gun with a limit of 2 guns per participant.

To register for the event visit this website and click “Upcoming Matches” and search for “Caddo Sheriff’s Reindeer Games.” Participants must log in or create an account to sign-up.

Those who do not wish to shoot at the event can still help by purchasing a Caddo Sheriff’s Reindeer Games t-shirt. To order, email the sheriff’s department or call (318) 681-0735.

The event will be held at the CPSO Regional Training Academy located at 15639 Hwy 1 South in Shreveport.