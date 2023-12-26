SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While many are enjoying the holidays at home, some are still working with a smile.

Christmas day is a time to spend with family and friends, most stores and restaurants are closed, but the few that are open the workers make the best of it.

“We love our customers that come in we do spend time away from our families to do it. We have to do Christmas early or late, but it’s worth it because our customers make it worth it, ” says Waffle House Manager Cody Ward.

Ward says they prepare for this day all year long.

“We start at the first of January. We know what to expect and every year we get busier and busier because we know places are shutting down it’s a mad house.” Ward

While some restaurants are open, a few stores are as well. Stores like K and S Fireworks have sold fireworks for 12 years and love to see customers on Christmas ahead of the new year.

“Christmas is cold that is the biggest con and the pro is we get to see a lot of people we get to share Jesus with other people so we get to have our heart sound other folks through fireworks.” says the owner of K and S Fireworks Kevin Hawthorne.

Many are in the holiday spirit for giving, and for those who are not working, some make sure those who protect and serve during the holidays are also considered.

“Candy canes, of course, lots of chocolate gum fruit chews, animal crackers, things like that. ” says the wife of a Caddo Parish Lt. Sheriff Deputy, Laura Acklen

“Deputies are very, very hard workers they have to deal with a lot of difficult situations in the jail and they are very deserving when they are away from their families too they deserve some rewards to show them how much we appreciate them,” says Acklen