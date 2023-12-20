(KTAL/KMSS) – Brookshire Grocery Company is spreading holiday cheer with bonus pay to its employee-partners totaling $3.6 million in gifted checks.

The company made the announcement in late November that empoyees with at least a year of consistent employment would receive one-half week’s pay. Those employed for less than a year were gifted a prorated check.

The company said these Christmas checks are in addition to an increased employee discount partners are able to utilize on two purchases.

“These checks are an early Christmas gift to our partners to say ‘thank you’ once again for all they have done this past year to serve our customers and communities,” Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO said.

BGC prides itself on serving its communities for the last 95 years with strong values, remarkable customer service, clean stores, and fresh products.

“Our team’s commitment to service has been truly phenomenal. We are excited to give back to them and their families leading into the holiday weekend.” Brookshire added.