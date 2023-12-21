BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Don’t know to do with your Christmas Tree after the season ends?

According to the nonprofit Keep Bossier Beautiful, Christmas tree recycling or ‘treecycling’ is the best gift that keeps on giving.

KBB will repurpose your Christmas tree in numerous ways that will benefit wildlife and the environment.

The nonprofit will be accepting donations of live trees between December 26th and January 2nd.

Executive Director of KBB, Lyman Brian says this gives individuals the opportunity to start recycling their live Christmas Tree and help the earth at the same time.

“We know how important that is for our environment and our wildlife, and for us our general health,” says Bryan, “We really offering the opportunity to maybe someone who perhaps wants to take their recyclables to the recycle center and wants to start recycling or wants to really make an investment in the local lakes and ponds.”

KBB says they will submerge the live tree in local lakes, and the branches will transform into a nursery for small fish.

“Small fish love to live in brushy areas – it gives them protection from larger fish and that’s where it’s a real safe place for them to grow,” says Executive Director of KBK, Lynn Bryan, “And that’s what we’re real hopeful to do- restores some fish habitats that are in some of our local lakes.”

Drop-off locations:

Cypress Black Bayou Boat Launch (900 Parks Road, Benton)

North Bossier ‘Brownlee’ Park (4307 Old Brownlee Road, Bossier City)

South Bossier Park (S Bossier Park Dr, Bossier City, LA)

Gravel lot at Tall Timbers Park (east of Haughton)

KBB notes that artificial trees cannot be recycled, and to remove all lights, tinsel, and decorations before drop off.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, large trees can offer a place where small fish can escape from currents or prey.

Trees provide shade they state each species thrives within a specific range of water temperatures and can die after prolonged exposure to water just a few degrees warmer.

“If you can drop your tree off by this time, we would love to build a habitat for fish in our local ponds, and we’re going to start with Cypress Black Bayou,” says Bryan.

She says KBB would like to increase recycling in all areas across Bossier Parish.

If individuals miss KBB’s Tree Recycling project, Bryan says, individuals can attend ‘Arbor Day Tree Planting‘ to have a shovel in their name or have their logo featured on the Keep Bossier Beautiful website.