BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City.

An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served.

Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner for the first time in two years due to Covid.

“We do it for the community. We do it for people that might not be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner, but they can come here and get dinner from Sunflower Church,” Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church member Sherrie Turner said. “It’s a way for us to stay connected with the people in this community.”

The church family extended an early invitation to the community to come and eat with them at next year’s Thanksgiving dinner.