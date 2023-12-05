HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Hempstead County Historical Society invites the public to a holiday movie classic showcase.

The beloved classic Christmas film, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ was first shown in the Rialto Theater on Main Street in Hope in July 1947.

It’s_a_Wonderful_Life_(1946_poster) (Source: Hempstead Historical Society)

The society is bringing the film back for a viewing at Hempstead Hall on Friday, December 15, at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under six get in free. The community is invited to arrive early and enjoy cake to celebrate the anniversary of Hempstead County ahead of the premier.

Anyone with questions about the event should call 870-703-8256 or email hempsteadhistory@gmail.com.