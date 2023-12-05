(KTAL/KMSS) – Did you know that Christmas lights cause almost half of Christmas tree fires or that each year, firefighters respond to more than 750 home fires caused by said holiday decor?

Entergy Arkansas knows and decided to share a list of decorative lighting tips that will keep your holidays merry and bright.

Tips for inside lights:

If your family prefers live trees that have been cut, make certain to choose a tree with needles that are hard to pull from the branches.

Water your tree daily, and make certain you place it away from heaters and/or your fireplace.

Before you place lights on your tree, check for frayed wiring and loose sockets.

Use cool-burning LED lights to save energy and money.

Don’t let your bulbs touch your tree branches and make sure that each tiny light socket has a bulb in it.

Don’t burn candles around your tree.

Make sure your decorations are not flammable.

Don’t use lights on a metal tree, as the tree could become electrified.

Don’t overload extension cords or outlets. Be careful not to overload the circuits in your house.

Turn off the lights when you leave the room.

Don’t run wires for lights under rugs or place wires where they can trip someone.

Tips for outside lights: