MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall transformed into a Wonderland of Lights Wednesday night as members of the community gathered for the annual lighting of the Harrison County Courthouse.

“I love it here in Marshall. I love Wonderland Lights because it’s so great and I just love talking about it,” Marshall resident Amity Miller said.

The festival takes months to prepare.

Thousands of lights illuminate the Harrison County Courthouse. Those in attendance enjoyed ice skating, Santa Claus, music, and more.

“We have carousel rides for the children. We have train rides for the children, we have carriage rides for those who are just wanting to hop aboard to ride down through beautiful scenic Downtown Marshal,” President Of Main Street Advisory Board Cheryl Carpenter said.



“It takes weeks, months to get ready for a festival of this size. This festival is 21 days of just beautiful lights and activities and fun for the whole family. And we invite everybody to make your way to downtown Marshall,“ Carpenter said.

One resident shares her favorite part of the event

“My favorite part about coming to this event is that all the people here are grateful kind and loving.” Miller said.

Everyone tonight got the chance to see old saint nick as they celebrate the Christmas spirit in Marshall.