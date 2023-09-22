SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bally’s Shreveport Casino and Hotel will host the official ‘after party’ for the Hispanic Heritage Festival with live performances by Cumbia band, Frequenzia in October to culminate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Featuring a pop-up cocktail bar with specialty tequila, rum cocktails, and imported beer from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the hotel lobby.

“Expect to hear Latin classics along with rock and country from this Fort Worth, Texas-based band. With the explosion of energy their music brings, there’s no fighting back the urge to dance.” from the media statement announcing the event.”

The after-party is a 21 and over celebration, beginning at 10 p.m. with a $15 cover charge located at Celebrity Lounge inside Bally’s.