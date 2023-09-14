SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreve Memorial Library is hosting several events for Hispanic Heritage Month.

From September 15 through October 15 offer a variety of programs highlighting famous Hispanic Americans and their contributions to literature, art, and music.

Additionally, they’ll host storytime programs for children and families while other branches, such as Higginbotham-Bryson Branch will host book club discussions featuring bestselling Hispanic authors for adults.

Hispanic Heritage Month programs will also include food demonstrations, music appreciation, game play, and Spanish language classes.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration may be required. Program dates and times are subject to change.

September Schedule:

Friday, September 15th

12:00 p.m. at the Mooringsport Branch watch Westside Story

watch Westside Story 3:30 p.m. – Hojalata Art at the Hosston Branch The Hosston Branch will teach patrons to make Hojalata art, a unique method called the “poor man’s silver,” while the North Shreveport Branch will host a folk art painting workshop for adults.

4:30 p.m. – Ojo De Dios at the West Shreveport Branch for arts and crafts workshops.

Tuesday, September 19th

10:30 a.m. at the North Shreveport Branch learn about and make their own piece of Hispanic folk art at the Hosston, Atkins and North Shreveport Branches.

10:00 a.m. – Talavera Flower Pots at the Atkins Branch

1:00 p.m. at the Rodessa Branch, Encanto screening

Wednesday, September 20th

10:00 a.m. at the Wallette Branch

3:00 p.m. – Hispanic Heritage Month Crafts at the Atkins Branch

4:30 p.m. – God’s Eyes at the Atkins Branch

Thursday, September 21st

1:00 p.m. the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will have an opportunity to enjoy Hispanic music while doing chair exercises and competing in music trivia

will have an opportunity to enjoy Hispanic music while doing chair exercises and competing in music trivia 2:00 p.m The Gilliam Branch , will host a no cook salsa and chips demonstration

, will host a no cook salsa and chips demonstration 4:30 p.m. at the West Shreveport Branch for arts and crafts workshops.

Monday, September 25th

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

Tuesday, September 26st

4:00 p.m. – Hispanic Heritage Month Painted Pots at the North Shreveport Branch . Registration is required. Call 318-674-8172 to sign up.

. Registration is required. Call 318-674-8172 to sign up. 4:30 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Mini Piñatas at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

5:00 p.m. – Hispanic Heritage Month Piñata at the Belcher-Wyche Branch

Wednesday, September 27st

3:30 p.m. at the Mooretown Branch, Encanto screening

Thursday, September 28th

10:00 a.m. – Art Escape: Mexican Folk Art Painting at the North Shreveport Branch. Registration is required. Call 318-674-8172 to sign up.

Friday, September 29th

12:00 p.m. at the Mooringsport Branch, Encanto screening.

Saturday, September 30th

3:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch Encanto screening

October events

Monday, October 2

4:00 p.m. at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, Encanto screening

Thursday, October 5

10:00 a.m. at the David Raines Branch,

Friday, October 6

11:00 a.m. at the David Raines Branch will move and groove to the sounds of Latin music

Wednesday, October 11

10:00 a.m. at the Broadmoor Branch , 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive 11:00 a.m. the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, will host a homemade pico de gallo demonstration

Both the Atkins and North Shreveport Branches will also host workshops highlighting painted pottery.

The West Shreveport and Atkins Branches will explain the importance of Ojo de Dios (God’s Eye) in Hispanic culture at crafts workshops, and children will be able to make their own piñatas and paper stars at the Belcher-Wyche, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, and Hamilton/South Caddo Branches.