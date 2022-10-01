BLANCHARD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When Francisco Trejo opened Shreveport–Bossier‘s first Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant location nearly 40 years ago, his authentic Mexican selections were not an immediate hit. Once it caught on, the local chain became a mainstay in the area.

Over the years, Trejo has become heavily invested in giving back to the community that helped him build his American dream.

Trejo’s passion for the community is evident through fundraisers that help raise money to send high school kids to college and help with Cinco De Mayo celebrations. Trejo volunteered with Shriners Hospital in Shreveport for many years as an interpreter. Saying it made a difference with children who spoke no English.

Mandatory closures and partial openings throughout the COVID pandemic and rising food and product costs due to inflation have caused significant changes and some instability for restaurant owners like Trejo. He says those changes have caused him to lose profits and close some of his restaurants, but he has not lost hope.

He says with this being Hispanic Heritage month; he is super proud of where his heritage and culture, but he also pointed out that Shreveport and the United States are home.