SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local public school teacher is working to help Spanish-speaking students get the most out of their education as they learn English at the same time.

As we wrap up National Hispanic Heritage Month highlighting local Hispanic Americans who are making a difference in the Latinx community, we meet bilingual teacher and tutor Amanda Cunningham.

After some time in the public school system, Cunningham says she realized her Hispanic students were struggling. Cunningham says some of her students could not understand some of the classwork due to the language barrier. Now Cunningham works with more than a dozen students to provide tutoring as they work through their assigned classwork. Her goal is not only to help her students but their parents as well.

“In this community, you can tell there is a lot, a lot of people who speak Spanish,” said student Sofia Padin said, who taking advantage of the tutoring.

According to the latest census report, the Hispanic community is the second-largest racial or ethnic group in Louisiana and continues to grow. But the growing population continues to face obstacles academically.

“These kids, it’s sad but they are left behind, and they do not have options, I just think that some kids don’t learn in the same way,” said Rosa Tirado, who is the mother of a Hispanic student.

Cunningham moved to Canada from Mexico City in 2009 and from there to the U.S. in 2014. She speaks both English and Spanish fluently, and working in the public school system has allowed her to see just how much the language barrier affects students who do not have that advantage.

”It was kind of discovery because since I moved to the states, I wanted to make that change, but I didn’t have the chance until I became a teacher.”

One way Cunningham is hoping to make an impact is through her tutoring program, Tutoria y Orientacion Educativa Hispana, which has given students like Sofia Pardin more confidence in the classroom.

”Definitely,” Padin said. “Like in school, I didn’t really feel that very confident.”

Cunningham is not only helping her students thrive but also assists parents in understanding the struggles their children face.

”Entrar en ese problema pues los padres no tiene a un manera comunicarce con otro maestro – a tu no tener comuinicacion, como vas a porder ayudar tu hijos,” explained Tirado. Translation: “Get into this problem because parents do not have a way to communicate with another teacher – if you do not have communication, how are you going to be able to help your children?”

Cunningham says her work is making a difference in the lives of young Spanish speakers.

”It’s an impact because there is a need, there is a need, and the parents just feel a sense of relief knowing that there is somebody that is going to be able to help them,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham helps students in the Shreveport-Bossier area and in Texas through online tutoring.