SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA will bring together Hispanic communities and over thirty organizations at the Broadmoor Baptist Church Gymnasium this Saturday.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hispanic Information Fair to our community in collaboration with our partners,” Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA board member Briant Garcia stated in a media statement.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in collaboration with 318 Latino and the Broadmoor Baptist Church with the support of Pastor Daniel Hernández.

Attendees can expect to find information on immigration, real estate, finance, banking, available job opportunities, auto, home, and life insurance, loans, educational services, universities, and more.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our Hispanic residents to access essential information and resources while enjoying a fun-filled day with their families. Don’t miss out on this informative and enjoyable event. We look forward to welcoming you to the Hispanic Information Fair on September 30 at the Broadmoor Baptist Church!” states Garcia

The event is family-friendly including popcorn, hourly raffles, snowcones, and entertainment for all ages.

Educational seminars will be featured throughout the event:

9:30 a.m.: “Hablando de Dinero” (Talking about Money)

10:30 a.m.: “Comprando Casa e Invertiendo en Propiedades” (Buying a Home and Investing in Properties)

11:30 a.m.: Seminar on Immigration in Spanish

For more information visit their website or email info.hhanwla@gmail.com