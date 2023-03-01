Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) arrives to the Senate Chamber for a series of nomination votes on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) personal Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday.

Users were unable to see Tweets from his @BasedMikeLee account, with his feed only reading “Account suspended,” and that “Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules.”

After leaving a Senate GOP lunch, Lee told The Hill that he wasn’t sure why the account got suspended.

“Yeah, I just noticed that,” he said. “No idea why. I checked my email and I checked my direct mentioning function on the Twitter app and I haven’t received anything. Weird.”

Lee later Tweeted from his official account that, “My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended. Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers.”

Reporters noted that Lee on Wednesday morning tweeted at Japanese Prime Minister calling for the return of imprisoned Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis, who is serving prison time for his role in a deadly car crash.

“I didn’t say anything that’s worthy of suspension, so I don’t know,” Lee added about the tweet in question.

The Hill reached out to Twitter for comment.

Twitter last month briefly suspended the account of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) after Daines’s account displayed an image of him and his wife hunting as the profile picture. The suspension prompted an outcry from Republicans and the account was reinstated later the same day.

On Wednesday, Daines Tweeted, “Here we go again…@Twitter, why is my colleague @BasedMikeLee locked out of his account? #FreeLee“