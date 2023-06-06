House conservatives revolted against Republican leadership Tuesday, blocking four bills from coming to the floor for a vote in retaliation for the debt ceiling bill crafted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden, which was signed into law days earlier.

The rebuke — which played out in a dramatic scene on the House floor — was also a protest sparked by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)’s allegation that GOP leadership threatened to block his bill on pistol stabilizing braces from receiving a vote on the floor if he opposed the rule for the debt ceiling bill, which he ultimately did.

Eleven conservatives — most of whom are members of the House Freedom Caucus — opposed the rule on Tuesday: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Chip Roy (Texas).

The rule would apply to four bills related to gas stoves and regulatory reform.

Seconds before the rule vote closed, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) also voted “no” on the rule, a move that will allow him to bring the rule up for another vote later on.

The rule was defeated by a 220-206 vote, blocking the bills from advancing to the floor for a vote.