Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday outlined a slew of executive actions he would take on Day 1 if he is elected president in 2024, making clear he would seek to roll back federal support for abortion and for transgender youth.

Pence detailed his plans on a call with reporters, arguing numerous executive actions would be needed to unwind the Biden administration’s agenda.

“As I’ve said since I launched my campaign, I’m running for president because I think this country is in a lot of trouble,” he said.

“Our Day 1 executive action plan is an attempt to lay out a vision for those initial actions that we believe would begin to set our nation aright,” he added.

Here’s a look at some of the executive actions Pence said he would take upon assuming the presidency:

Repeal federal support for abortion

Pence said he would rescind any executive actions taken by the Biden White House to promote abortion and provide resources to those looking to get the procedure, as well as drop all federal legal support for abortion in the states.

President Biden has signed off on a handful of executive actions to protect women’s rights to abortion across state lines and to expand birth control access in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

Pence also said he would disband the White House’s “Reproductive Rights Task Force” established under Biden.

Block federal funding for transgender youth procedures

Pence said he would look to stop funding from the federal government for any gender reassignment surgeries for youth.

The former vice president said, if elected, he would reverse guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services to medical providers that states “early gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health.”

Pence also said he would have the Education Department issue guidance opposing “transgender curricula and begin the process of blocking federal funding for districts that promote transgender education in elementary school.”

He previously backed a group of parents suing an Iowa school district over its policy that allowed transgender students to request a support plan to help them socially transition at school, with or without their parents’ permission.

Freeze nondefense spending

Pence said he would freeze nondefense federal spending in a bid to reduce the federal deficit.

He would order all agencies to “freeze spending at current levels and veto any bill that increases nondefense expenditures,” his campaign said.

End federal work from home

Pence’s campaign has vowed to end the ability for federal workers to work from home, a policy that dates back to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“Americans around the country have gotten back to work since the pandemic ended and are working to get this economy moving again,” his campaign said. “Meanwhile, federal employees are still working from home at record rates.”

Biden has reportedly similarly pushed for federal agencies to get their workers back into the office.

End Biden ESG rule

Pence said he would rescind the Biden administration’s rule on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

The Biden rule states money managers can weigh climate change and other ESG factors when they make decisions for retirement investments on behalf of clients. Congress passed a bill to end the rule, but the president vetoed the measure.

The Biden administration replaced a rule from the era of former President Trump that the Biden administration said discouraged consideration of ESG factors “even in cases where it is in the financial interest of plans to take such considerations into account.”

End Pentagon focus on ‘social and transgender programs’

Pence vowed to “end the transgender agenda at the Department of Defense on Day 1.”

The former vice president indicated he would stop government-funded gender transition surgery for those in the military, and he would reinstate a Trump-era ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“The purpose and focus of the United States military should solely be the protection of our country and its citizens,” the Pence campaign said.

Take border actions

Pence said he would take multiple actions upon taking office to secure the southern border, including reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy that allowed law enforcement to quickly detain and deport those who entered the country illegally back across the southern border while their asylum claims are processed.

Pence said he would direct federal agencies to restart border wall construction, calling the Biden administration’s decision to halt those efforts “politically motivated.”

“President Pence will immediately restart construction of protective barriers in order to secure our southern border,” the campaign said.

End ‘politically motivated’ investigations

In a nod to the ongoing legal cases Trump, Pence vowed to end “politically motivated Department of Justice investigations.”

He has previously vowed to “clean house” at the Justice Department and FBI to restore confidence in those agencies. The former vice president said he would act on day one to order the Justice Department “to review all current investigations and cease politically motivated prosecutions against Americans.”