Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from Washington this week, she said Monday.

“After a busy 1st [week] on the job, I have tested positive for COVID-19 & am experiencing mild symptoms,” Butler said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Per CDC guidelines I will be isolating while the Senate is in session and working remotely.”

Senators are set to return later Monday from their weeklong recess for work on fiscal 2024 funding packages and supplemental proposals to give aid to Israel and Ukraine.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Butler to the seat earlier this month after Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) passed away Sept. 29.

Butler took over the post after serving as the head of EMILY’s List, being a union organizer and a Democratic strategist.