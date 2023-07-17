A trio of House Democrats will unveil a resolution to censure Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) Monday, the latest push by Democrats to penalize the New York Republican who for months has battled questions about his background and finances.

The privileged resolution, which spans three pages, lists a number of lies Santos has made, including that he misrepresented his educational background, falsely claimed that he received a volleyball scholarship for college and inaccurately said he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to a draft copy obtained by The Hill.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who is leading the push, will formally unveil the resolution during a press conference at the Capitol Monday afternoon alongside Reps. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and Dan Goldman (D-Calif.), two original co-sponsors.

The move comes after House Democrats made an unsuccessful attempt to expel Santos days after he was indicted on 13 federal charges. Prosecutors accused him of misleading donors and misrepresenting his finances to the public and government agencies. The House ultimately voted to refer the expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee, an act that was largely redundant because the committee has been investigating Santos for months.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the time said he wanted the panel to examine the matter “quickly.”

A Democratic staffer told The Hill that Torres is introducing the privileged resolution exactly two months later.

The staffer said the sponsors reserve the right to call the resolution up for a vote at a time of their choosing, which would force action on the measure within two legislative days. Sponsors plan to do so before August recess unless the Ethics Committee acts first.

The House is scheduled to break for recess on July 28.

The Hill reached out to Santos for comment.

DEVELOPING.