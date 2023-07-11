Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday said she has not been told that she was kicked out of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, while brushing off the significance of the apparent vote to boot her from the group.

“I’m not really concerned about it,” Greene said, adding that most of what she has learned has been from the press. “Congratulations, y’all did a great job. And I guess the Freedom Caucus does a good job of talking to you more than your members.”

“I don’t have time for the drama club,” Greene added.

Freedom Caucus board member Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) told reporters last week that the caucus took a vote to remove Greene just before a two-week Independence Day recess.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.) has reportedly been trying to contact Greene to let her know about the result of the vote — but Greene hasn’t picked up.

“The chairman has been trying to call her to let her know, but there haven’t been any returned phone calls,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said on CNN on Tuesday.

Harris said the move to oust Greene came in part over anger with a confrontation between her and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on the House floor, as well as her vocal criticism of some of the members’ confrontational tactics and her close relationship with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

McCarthy on Tuesday said Greene’s ouster from the Freedom Caucus was a loss for the conservative group, and threw his support behind the Georgia Republican.

“I don’t know why they would do something like that from any perspective,” McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol. “But I’ll tell you this — Marjorie Taylor Greene is a very good member, works hard, represents her district night and day and she’s always here fighting for the process of what we’re doing.”

“I think it’s a loss for the Freedom Caucus,” he added.

He cited Greene’s conservative bonafides, saying she is “probably one of the most conservative new members we have.”

McCarthy’s support for Greene comes after the firebrand Republican emerged as one of his closest allies ahead of January’s Speaker’s race, backing his bid early and advocating against any challenge. It was a change of pace for Greene, who a year earlier had doubted that McCarthy would have the votes to win Speaker.

After the 15-ballot race, McCarthy told a friend “I will never leave that woman,” according to The New York Times.

“I will always take care of her,” he added.