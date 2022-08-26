SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The healthcare of thousands of city workers and millions of dollars are on the line as the City of Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Health Systems remain at odds.
Willis-Knighton responded to the City of Shreveport’s claims of “false information” surrounding employee and retiree health coverage.
Jaf Fielder, President and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System, went to two city council meetings this week, where he said the city left the hospital system out of the bidding process, and retirees could potentially lose access to their doctors.
City officials said the employee and retiree insurance options for 2023 went through the formal RFP process. They say they found the Blue Cross/Blue Shield plan was 1.6 million dollars more than the offer from Willis-Knighton’s insurance partner, AETNA.
Willis-Knighton issued a press release on Thursday saying: