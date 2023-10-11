Shreveport – Bossier, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Willis-Knighton has scheduled ‘quick care’ drive-thru flu shot clinics across Shreveport and Bossier for patients convenience.

Adults and children ages three and older are to remain in their car and roll up their sleeves for a flu shot.

Bossier shots will be delivered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 in the WK Quick Care parking lot.

Shreveport shots will be delivered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21 in the WK Portico Center parking lot at 7925 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA.

“Flu viruses are constantly changing, so vaccines are updated from one season to the next to protect against the viruses research shows will be common,” said WK Quick Care Director, Lesley Sawrie in a press release, “Some people who get the flu shot will still get sick, but the vaccine reduces the severity of illness.”

In a press release, WK stated if participants are without insurance, the flu shot will cost $35 (cash or credit).

The Quadrivalent vaccine which protects against four different flu viruses will be available and a high-dose vaccine will be offered for people aged 65 and older.

WK stated that pre-registration at wkquickcare.com is strongly encouraged to make the drive-thru process faster.

They ask participants to wear loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to upper arms to ensure a swift and comfortable vaccination process.