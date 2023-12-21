BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Willis-Knighton’s latest system effectively gives the surgeon “x-ray vision” to see anatomy, instruments, and implants inside the patient’s body in real-time.

According to a press release, Willis-Knighton is the first health system in Northwest Louisiana to offer HipInsight™ System, the first FDA-approved augmented reality (AR) guidance platform for joint replacement.

Vik Chatrath, MD, of WK Bossier Orthopedics, is one of only 40 surgeons in the nation to offer total hip replacement with this revolutionary HipInsight technology.

Total hip replacement is a common surgery, with nearly 450,000 total hip replacements performed annually in the United States.

Dr. Chatrath wears HipInsight goggles. (Source: Willis-Knighton).

Dr. Chatrath said, “I’m excited to offer HipInsight because it can lead to smaller incisions, less pain and blood loss, and faster recovery for my patients.”

On verbal command from the doctor, the HipInsight™ System displays real-time 3D models of the patient’s anatomy, implants, and instruments inside the body via Microsoft HoloLens 2 augmented reality glasses, effectively giving surgeons X-ray vision.

According to the press release, surgeons align the physical tools with their virtual counterparts to put the implants in the correct orientation.

The alignment is so anatomically precise that by operating on the holograph, doctors are operating on the real joint.

“Surgeons traditionally perform hip replacements with two-dimensional X-rays and rely on data shown on large external workstations, cameras or screens outside of the surgical field,

“HipInsight simplifies surgery because surgeons can keep their eyes focused on the patient instead of constantly looking up at computer screens. They see what they need to see, when they need to see it, in the exact sequence of the surgery itself,” said Dr. Chatrath.