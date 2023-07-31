SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to NBC 6 weather authority, dangerous heat is building across the south with the heat index soaring to 109.

The dangers of dehydration range from a spectrum of diseases from dizziness, weakness to ‘heat tetany’ where your arms and legs will contract involuntarily, says Emergency Room (ER) Director from Willis-Knighton.

He says heat-related illnesses continue to increase particularly in the last five years.

“An adult working in the sun at over 95 sweats about a liter [33 OUNCES] to a liter and a half [50 US OUNCES] of fluid an hour. So, if you’re working eight hours, in the sun let’s say, the average adult will sweat about two gallons of sweat. So, I don’t think most people have that perspective that it’s that fluid. Rehydration requires replacement of that,” says Dr. Jacobson.

Dr. Jacobson says an adult working in the sun needs to be drinking 32 ounces of water or a drink with electrolytes every hour.

He also recommends pairing your water with salty foods like french fries to replace the sodium lost when sweating.

“I recommend [for] every two hours [in the sun] have 20 minutes outside of the heat, period,” says Dr Jacobson, “not just in the shade because in the shade, the heat index [could be] 112 that’s not helping you that much.”

He emphasizes the most important takeaway for people out in the sun is to remember to have a plan.