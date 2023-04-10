SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis-Knighton Medical Center invited families of organ donors to celebrate the selfless act of their loved ones with a donor flag-raising ceremony Monday.

April is deemed National Donate Life month.

Willis-Knighton Medical Center flies the Donate Life flag all month to raise awareness of the critical need for individuals to register as organ donors and provide the gift of life.

An organ donor’s impact lives far past the end of their life. Just one donor can save up to eight lives.

“You have your heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestines,” said Ashley Davis, LOPA Community Educator. “And so you’re able to save a lot of different people just with organ donation.”

Over 2,000 people in Louisiana are in need of an organ transplant and 104,000 nationwide.

John C. McDonald Transplant Center unveiled donor names added to the Wall of Heroes.

“So all the people who walk these halls each and every day can kind of see that these people really gave a selfless gift to someone else,” Davis said.

Connie Henderson Strahan lost her husband, Travis, just six months ago. His liver has since been donated to a fifty year old man.

Seeing his name on the Wall of Heroes brought many emotions to Strahan.

“It was happy and sad you know,” said Strahan. “But mainly proud of him for doing something so good for a lot of people.”

Willis-Knighton campuses are hosting donor drives throughout this week.

Donor drives will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the cafeteria at Willis-Knighton Medical Center (April 11), WK Pierremont Health Center (April 12), WK Bossier Health Center (April 13) and Willis-Knight South (April 14).

“It makes me appreciate people that are not selfish,” said Strahan. “You know, that are willing to give another family a chance to enjoy being with their loved ones.”

To register you can visit your local DMV or LOPA.org.