SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first week of 2024 is coming to a close. With many people’s New Year’s resolutions centered around health and fitness, Shreveport-based personal trainer at Title Boxing, Ben Nati-Johnson, has tips to help you stick to your goals.

Know yourself when setting resolutions- If you set a goal every year that you don’t stick to, downgrade your goal to something more achievable. Have a reasonable goal – He says it may not be realistic to plan to lose 50 lbs. in one month. Rather, choose a goal you can reasonably manage. He gave an example of those considering Dry January, to maybe opt to cut out alcohol every other week instead of all month. Stay consistent – Consistency is the key to getting to your goal, whether that is putting in the work at the gym or in the kitchen.

“I personally think it’s a good idea to write these goals down and put them somewhere you’re going to see frequently,” says Nati-Johnson, sharing that he personally has his fitness goals on his fridge.