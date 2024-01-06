SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first week of 2024 is coming to a close. With many people’s New Year’s resolutions centered around health and fitness, Shreveport-based personal trainer at Title Boxing, Ben Nati-Johnson, has tips to help you stick to your goals.

  1. Know yourself when setting resolutions- If you set a goal every year that you don’t stick to, downgrade your goal to something more achievable.
  2. Have a reasonable goal – He says it may not be realistic to plan to lose 50 lbs. in one month. Rather, choose a goal you can reasonably manage. He gave an example of those considering Dry January, to maybe opt to cut out alcohol every other week instead of all month.
  3. Stay consistent – Consistency is the key to getting to your goal, whether that is putting in the work at the gym or in the kitchen.

“I personally think it’s a good idea to write these goals down and put them somewhere you’re going to see frequently,” says Nati-Johnson, sharing that he personally has his fitness goals on his fridge.