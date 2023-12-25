SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A report on the best nursing homes revealed the top long and short-term facilities in Louisiana.

U.S. News & World collected data on nursing homes nationwide. According to their study, eight nursing homes in Louisiana earned a four or five (out of five) rating. On the other hand, 156 Louisiana nursing homes earned a one or two rating.

Each facility is rated individually on its short and long-term care on a three point scale.

Here’s how nursing homes in Shreveport and Bossier City scored: