SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A report on the best nursing homes revealed the top long and short-term facilities in Louisiana.
U.S. News & World collected data on nursing homes nationwide. According to their study, eight nursing homes in Louisiana earned a four or five (out of five) rating. On the other hand, 156 Louisiana nursing homes earned a one or two rating.
Each facility is rated individually on its short and long-term care on a three point scale.
Here’s how nursing homes in Shreveport and Bossier City scored:
|Facility
|Short-Term Care
|Long Term Care
|Medicaid
|Medicare
|Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center
|3/3
|N/A
|No
|Yes
|Progressive Care Center
|3/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Claiborne Healthcare Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center
|2/3
|N/A
|No
|Yes
|Garden Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Heritage Manor South
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Highland Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Live Oak
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Magnolia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home
|2/3
|N/A
|No
|Yes
|Old Brownlee Community Care Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Riverview Care Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes
|Roseview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|2/3
|2/3
|Yes
|Yes