BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed four bills into law that aim to help Louisiana cancer patients get the treatment they need.

A news release from the Louisiana Oncology Society and Survivor’s Cancer Action said the groups advocated for cancer patients during the 2023 regular legislative session.

“Given Louisiana has the fifth-highest cancer mortality rate in the nation, we must work to ensure all patients in the state can access care without unnecessary exclusions,” said Julie Stokes, founder of the Survivor’s Cancer Action Network and advocacy director of the Louisiana Oncology Society. “By removing insurance burdens, oncologists can provide patient-centered care as technology improves and innovative treatments come to market.”

According to the American Cancer Society, there are 28,580 new cases in Louisiana so far this year. The organization cited the majority of cancer deaths in 2023 are from lung cancer.

New Louisiana laws for cancer patients

Act 324 expands health insurance coverage for biomarker testing. This type of testing is a way for doctors get more information on a cancer by looking at genes, proteins and other substances, explained the National Cancer Institute. It’s how cancer treatment is determined.

The law expands coverage to state employees.

Act 110, named the “Cancer Patient’s Right to Prompt Coverage Act,” is another law about health coverage for cancer patients. This legislation shortens the time insurance companies are allowed to review before allowing cancer patients access to procedures, drugs and tests.

Act 299 requires health insurance companies to cover standard fertility preservation services. The coverage for these services is specifically for cancer patients who undergo treatment that may cause infertility.

This law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Act 42 lets anyone with a Louisiana driver’s license indicate they would like to be a bone marrow donor. It also allows the Office of Motor Vehicles to share that person’s contact information with the National Marrow Donor Program.

This law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

“We appreciate our legislative champions for putting patients first and working with their colleagues to pass meaningful legislation,” said Nakhle Saba, associate professor of clinical medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine and current president of the Louisiana Oncology Society. “These changes help give Louisiana cancer patients a fighting chance at beating cancer and improving their quality of life.”