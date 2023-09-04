BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana was listed as having one of the highest obesity rates in the United States.

“It is easy to point the finger and say that it is a result of laziness or a lack of exercise in some of the states with a higher rate of obesity, but it could also be down to a lack of available healthy food options,” said Issac Robertson, co-founder and chief editor of Total Shape.

Total Shape examined data from the Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and created the report.

The study listed Louisiana as having the seventh-highest obesity rate in the country. According to the study, 47.91% of the state’s population is dealing with some form of obesity.

Here are the top ten states in the US with the highest obesity rate according to the study: