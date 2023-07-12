BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reminding residents to be aware of mosquito-borne illnesses.

CDC reports show West Nile cases popping up across the south. The Louisiana Department of Health is looking to get ahead of the issue before it worsens.

The West Nile virus is most prevalent during the hot and wet summer months. Health professionals reported 41 cases and 7 deaths in 20-22.

The Louisiana Department of Health says EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent can help protect you from mosquitos. Medical Director Martha Whyte says it’s best to spray repellent on your clothes rather than directly on the skin beneath your clothing. Of course, you can also spray other exposed areas of the skin.

If you plan to enjoy the outdoors for an extended period of time, LDH recommends a travel-size bug repellent spray and if applying sunscreen, do so first followed by repellent spray.

While indoors or around your home make sure windows are shut tight and screens are not damaged.

Another way to protect your home from mosquitos is to eliminate standing water, this is actually where they breed. Properly dispose of objects containing water such as tin cans or ceramic pots. Flip over trash cans, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, or other items that easily collect water.

A few other tips to practice around your house, LDH suggests putting holes in your recycling or trash bins allowing water to move through. Making sure your gutters are unclogged as millions of mosquitos produce here each season. And dirty pool water can attract bloodsuckers, so keeping it clean can leave them at bay. Even small puddles above pool covers are things homeowners want to be aware of.

Health professionals share the symptoms to look for.

“If you have where perhaps you’re running high fevers or you have, especially if you have things like a severe headache, a stiff neck. If anybody in the family notices they’re not acting quite normal,” said Martha Whyte, Medical Director for the Office of Public Health in Northwest Louisiana Region 7.

Other symptoms are muscle weakness, nausea, and disorientation. These symptoms can sometimes lead to death or permanent brain damage.

Whyte says if the individual experiencing flu-like symptoms escalates to more neurological difficulties, they should be seen by a doctor.