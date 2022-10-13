Researchers at Stanford University in California tested a “robotic boot” that aids in mobility by helping the wearer walk with increased speed and preserve energy, the school said on Monday, October 10.

Scholars at the Biomechatronics Laboratory explained that the device, which is personalized using a “machine-learning-based model that was trained through years of work using emulators, has a motor that works with calf muscles to give the wearer an extra push with every step.”

A video posted by the lab on Monday shows a student wearing the portable exoskeleton walking around the Stanford campus as researchers describe the project and the goals of the technology.

The student demonstrated the technology at work, saying “walking with the exoskeletons quite literally feels like you have an extra spring in your step.”

Patrick Slade, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford, said that the device was designed for

“populations who need mobility assistance,” such as “older adults or people with muscle weakness.”

Credit: Stanford via Storyful