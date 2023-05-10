(Loving Living Local) – Another great interview for Fit for Life Friday! Today, we had the pleasure of speaking with Robert “Supermann” Blount from Fit for Life about the effects of salt on the body, and how it can cause inflammation.

Salt: The Silent Killer

Supermann reminds us we all love good food, but did you know that on average, we are eating between 5000 to 7000 milligrams of sodium per day? That’s way too much! We actually only need about 800 to 1200 milligrams of sodium per day, but excess salt can cause inflammation that can lead to serious health issues.

As Supermann puts it, “Too much salt in your bloodstream elevates your blood pressure. Blood pressure can lead to heart attacks and all kinds of other things. You have to be extremely careful with seasoning.”

Tips for Managing Your Salt Intake

So what can you do to manage your salt intake? Here are a few tips:

Pay attention to food labels. Don’t focus solely on calories, fat, and sugar. Look for the amount of sodium in the food you’re about to eat.

Don’t salt after cooking. If you’re going to cook with salt, be sure to add it during the cooking process instead of afterwards. This can help you better manage the amount you consume.

Be mindful of sodium in frozen meals. Frozen meals may seem like a quick and easy dinner option, but they often contain high amounts of sodium. Be sure to check the label before purchase.

Inflammation and the Body

As Supermann explains, excess salt in our diet can cause inflammation, which can lead to water retention. This is why some women may feel bloated or “swollen” during certain times of the month. By managing your sodium intake, you may be able to prevent this excess water retention.

Health and Awareness Expo

Supermann is also excited to share that the Health and Awareness Expo is coming up on June 3rd! There will be a variety of events taking place, including CPR testing, a USA karate tournament, USA arm wrestling, boxing exhibitions, and more. Make sure to put this on your calendar and join the fun!

Thank you for being a part of Fit for Life Friday! Remember to be mindful of your salt intake and take care of your body.