SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a league of its own, King’s Pharmacy takes customer care to new heights by hosting a health fair that is open to the community on Friday.

The health fair will provide “all-around family services, health care, and mental wellness.”

King’s Pharmacy boasts itself as a “top tier pharmacy for sickle cell and other blood disorder patients,” in the area. So its no surprise that they chose to host the fair at the start of September which is Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

The pharmacy partnered with LifeShare to host a blood drive during the event.

Other health highlights during the event:

free health care for uninsured in the community

free mental wellness checks for Medicaid recipients or those with private insurance

prescription assistance

free phones for those on government assistance

voter registration drive

AIDS/HIV awareness

life coaching, family success

The event is at King’s Pharmacy 3102 Linwood Ave., Friday, September 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., showcasing their exceptional dedication to empowering the community’s well-being.