SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Betty and Leonard Phillips Deaf Action Center of Louisiana celebrated its annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon.

The organization held a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration for community members with hearing loss.

The center specializes in sign language education for those with hearing loss in the Shreveport area. It was established in 1982 and has a connection to the Shreveport Arts Regional Council.

Deaf Action Center is fully staffed and is always looking for new members to learn sign language skills to help people with hearing loss improve their communication skills.

Shreveport Deaf Action Center celebrated its annual luncheon Wednesday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Many of the interpreters who work for the Deaf Action Center help community members during various functions, personal situations, or even family parties. They also host different events and activities like bingo games, arts & crafts, and movie nights.

The non-profit has been serving people in their community for over 40 years which has given their youth promise.

Committee Chairperson for Deaf Action Center Kelly Allums shared that the luncheon was a way to bring other deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals together.

“Today we’re having a lunch plate fundraiser, a deaf social, it’s called our St. Patricks Day fundraiser, were serving Jambalaya, french bread and St. Patricks Day King Cake, tea and water so we can fellowship with other deaf,” said Allums.

The deaf action center holds its luncheon events once a month.